If you live in Elkhart County and you have asthma or other respiratory conditions, you might have found it hard to breathe outdoors earlier this week. It's a lingering problem in the county.

On Monday the Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued an air quality alert for the county. Its sensors had measured fine particulate matter in the air at very high levels amid a stagnant weather pattern.

Fine particulate matter is a mix of microscopic solids and liquid droplets in the air that can result from burning things. The county looked like an orange island on IDEM’s air quality alert map, with orange meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.

IDEM spokesman Barry Sneed declined to be interviewed but in a statement he said, “Elkhart has historically recorded higher particulate matter readings in the late fall than some nearby monitoring locations. The elevated concentrations appear to be a localized issue, with local burning or other nearby activities potentially contributing alongside weather conditions that have favored pollutant accumulation.”

There were no alerts for neighboring St. Joseph County, which banned leaf burning in 2013 and where residents pay for leaf removal.