With the blue wave in this month’s election, Benton Harbor leaders say now’s the time for the Trump administration to reinstate a $20 million grant to the city.

In the last weeks of the Biden administration, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded Benton Harbor a Community Change Grant. It would have turned the Bobo Brazil Community Center into a resilience hub with solar panels and battery storage, giving residents a place to take shelter during weather emergencies. It also would’ve helped fund other improvements and workforce development efforts around the city.

But the grant was apparently rescinded, reinstated and then rescinded again, under the Trump administration. Mayor Marcus Muhammad says the recent midterms show that the American people reject these sorts of actions.

"So we’re demanding that the federal government release the funds, not just to the city of Benton Harbor but to the 400 other communities that are rightfully due these monies," Muhammad said during a press conference Thursday hosted in cooperation with the organization Elected Officials to Protect America.

Marcy Hamilton with the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission said the grant would address immediate community needs. "We’re not just looking at the next storm," Hamilton said. "We’re building the capacity here in this community, and that’s the opportunity that was lost, when we lost this grant."

Work on the community center has continued with help from the state of Michigan, but state officials say they don’t have enough funding to replace the federal grant.

State Representative Joey Andrews (D-St. Joseph) said the project was a good example of sustainable growth. He called the loss of federal funding a “real blow.”

"I think the elections we just saw really demonstrated how unhappy the public is with losing the support and the investment from the federal government with that pullback that they committed," Andrews added.

With the results of the midterms, Andrews felt Southwest Michigan will now have real partners in Washington.