Goshen’s average road rating has fallen to its lowest point in five years. City officials say funding challenges are making it difficult to keep up with repairs.

The city’s average pavement rating dropped from 4.3 last year to 3.81 this year. Officials say delays to several paving projects contributed to the decline.

The city estimates it needs more than $10 million annually to maintain its roads, but typically has between $2 million and $2.5 million available for paving.

Dustin Sailor, Goshen’s Director of Public Works and Utilities says their goal is to bring residential streets to an average rating of four.

“From a financial perspective, I think four is going to be a goal that is most likely attainable," said Sailor. "If I say a five or six on all of our streets, I don’t foresee a financial model that we can put in place at this time to hit that.”

The city plans to expand its use of chip seal and make more targeted repairs to stretch its funding.