The Elkhart County clerk is reassuring voters that this month’s election results are accurate, despite some challenges.

Patty Pickens says one problem was discovered a week before the election: a Goshen School Board race was included on the wrong ballot. She told the county commissioners Monday that the election board ultimately decided to keep using the incorrect ballots, but keep that precinct’s results for that race out of the final count.

"One candidate was able to attend the meeting and expressed satisfaction with the proposed solution," Pickens explained. "While the second candidate was unable to attend, they were contacted with the board’s decision, and they also indicated support for the board’s decision."

On Election Day, Pickens said, a poll worker was removed from service and a party official helping at central count was asked to remove a nametag, due to electioneering concerns.

Then, there were delays getting results on election night. Pickens said a thumb drive from the Sugar Grove vote center wasn’t returned, and a backup thumb drive produced an error message.

"To ensure every vote would be counted, it was decided that the sealed paper ballot bin would be unsealed and all 1,200-plus paper ballots from the Sugar Grove vote center would be rescanned and tabulated by a bipartisan team," Pickens said.

But then, the total vote count exceeded the number of voters who checked in, prompting another review. It turned out, the backup thumb drive had uploaded results, despite the error message, meaning Sugar Grove votes were counted twice. But the Sunnyside Park vote center hadn’t been included.

Pickens said election workers ended up rebuilding the results, but the updated numbers didn’t change the outcome of any races. "While we did encounter a few challenges, safeguards built into our election process worked as intended and ensured the accuracy and integrity of the final certified results," Pickens told the commissioners.

Going forward, Pickens said her office will implement additional procedures to make sure thumb drives and election materials are accounted for. Meanwhile, the election board may consider allowing absentee ballots to be opened before Election Day, and replacing voting machines and tabulators with newer models, to speed up voting and counting.