Two students at Goshen Community Schools had to stay home from class, over failure to provide vaccination information. The school district started excluding students on Monday.

This comes as Elkhart County has seen its first reported measles cases in decades. But Goshen Community Schools Director of Nursing Wendy Swallow says it’s actually part of the district’s normal process.

"Every year, we do the same thing," Swallow explained. "The school nurses do vision screenings, hearing screenings, dental clinics and immunization review. So, it’s just following Indiana Code."

She says the state requires families to provide proof of immunity or an appointment date for a future vaccination. They also have the option to request a religious waiver or a rare medical waiver.

Swallow says exclusion only comes after multiple attempts to reach out to parents. "We went with this week because it’s a short week," Swallow said. "We wanted to help our parents if we did have to exclude any students, so that they would be able to get them back in as quickly as possible, without missing too many days."

With just two students having to be excluded in a district of more than 6,000, Swallow feels there’s been a good response. That includes vaccinations against measles.

"We have a very good rate of MMR uptake in our district, so we don’t have a concern that we have so many missing MMRs that it would be a concern," Swallow said. "We’re not there."

For students who still need to get up to date on their vaccines, Goshen Community Schools is partnering with the Indiana Immunization Coalition to host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, December 15 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Chandler Education Center.