As the holiday season approaches, food banks are beginning to see an increase in demand for food assistance. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana says rising food and fuel costs are putting additional pressure on households already struggling to make ends meet.

Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, says the organization's South Bend pantry has seen an increase in visitors since November.

She says rising household expenses are forcing some residents to make difficult decisions about how they spend their money.

"When you have a limited income or have to make difficult decisions, oftentimes food is the one that gets pushed aside so you can pay your bills, buy your medication and do what you need to do," says Martinec

A 2026 Feeding America study estimates more than one-point-one million Hoosiers experienced food insecurity in 2024. That's about 16 percent of the state's population.

The study also estimates that 61 percent of food-insecure Hoosiers earn too much to qualify for SNAP benefits.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has served more than 184-thousand households across its six-county service area through October—Martinec expects the organization to finish the year at a similar level.

