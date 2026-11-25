Expect some busy roadways this weekend. AAA expects more than 1.9 million Hoosiers to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

"While we did not break a record this Thanksgiving, which we have consecutively in the last several years, we only dropped short in Indiana by 0.1 percent, and that’s the same at the national level, which means the roads are still going to be incredibly busy, as well as the airports," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

More than 1.7 million Hoosiers are expected to travel by car, a slight decrease from last year. Hart says high gas prices, airfares and the overall cost of living may have led people to limit their travel. But in Indiana, gas prices are almost back down to where they were a year ago.

“So that’s all great news that the gas prices are dropping because there may be some people who originally were thinking ‘We’re not going to travel for Thanksgiving because the gas prices are so high,’ and maybe have changed their mind and might be on the roads,” Hart noted.

Indiana’s been under a gas tax suspension since April, but that’s set to expire at the end of next week. Still, AAA expects a 1.3-percent increase in air travel and a 4.2-percent rise in travel by other modes like train, bus and cruise.

Hart says Florida is a popular destination. “So there could be a chance that people are going to Florida to go to a port and get on a cruise and possibly spend a multigenerational Thanksgiving with family,” Hart said.

If you do plan to drive, AAA expects less traffic in the morning. You can also expect an increased police presence on Indiana roadways throughout the holiday season, according to Governor Mike Braun.

"If you drink and drive, you will be caught," Braun said in a video released this week. "There’s no excuse for putting other families at risk. Plan a sober ride home, slow down, buckle up and put your phone away."

Hart with AAA says if you do encounter a problem, pull over as far as possible, put your hazard lights on, keep your seatbelt on and call for help. If you encounter a stranded vehicle on the side of the highway, slow down and move over, to give responders room to work.