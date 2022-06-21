Kids as young as 6 months could get COVID-19 vaccines soon in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday COVID-19 vaccines are now available for Hoosiers as young as 6 months old. The agency said shipments of the vaccines will continue to arrive this week.

In a news release, IDOH said the vaccines will be available at private health care providers, local health departments and some hospitals and pharmacies.

It expanded its vaccine site map to show providers that will offer vaccines for this age group. But the agency recommends parents and guardians call ahead to these providers to make sure they have doses available, due to staggered vaccine delivery dates. IDOH is working to update its online registration system for Hoosiers 5 and younger, but has not done so yet.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is two doses given 21 days apart and a third dose 11 weeks after the second. The Moderna pediatric vaccine is two doses given four weeks apart, with no third dose at this time.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized pediatric vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as six months. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its sign off.

To find a pediatric vaccine provider, go to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.