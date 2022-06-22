Indiana House Democrats call on governor to expand inflation relief plan as date set for special session

Indiana House Democrats are calling on the governor to expand his inflation relief plan to cover some of the lowest-income Hoosiers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal would send $225 to every Hoosier that filed a tax return, even if they didn’t owe anything.

But many Hoosiers on disability or Social Security don’t need to file a return because they don’t earn enough. And they would be left out of Holcomb’s plan.

Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said every Hoosier is "feeling the brunt" of high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. He said those with disabilities deserve "dignity, not poverty.” And that retired Hoosiers shouldn’t have to worry about making ends meet.

On Wednesday, Holcomb called a special session, set for July 6, for lawmakers to implement his proposal.

He called his plan the “fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

