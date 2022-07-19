© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Indiana crosses 1.8 million cases, as new confirmed positives steadily rise

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published July 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
A bouncer checks IDs outside of an Indianapolis bar. They are wearing a cloth mask and stand in front of two people on their way inside.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
But among these increases in cases and hospitalizations, deaths have remained basically flat.

Indiana crossed 1.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding its most recent 100,000 new positives in a little more than two and a half months. Despite less reported testing, Indiana’s COVID-19 cases are steadily rising.

In January, the state averaged 11,470.7 new cases per day. As Indiana got away from the omicron surge, March dropped to 241.0 per day.

But cases have steadily grown week over week, with the weekly average ballooning to 1,691.4 cases per day. And those are just the confirmed positive cases reported to the Indiana Department of Health – the availability of at-home tests means a number of positives aren’t represented in this data.

Additionally, IDOH reports reinfections have steadily grown since May. Of the 6,170 total cases reported the first week of May, 13.3 percent were reinfections. The state reported 11,179 cases the week of July 4, and more than 20.4 percent were reinfections.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Hospitalizations are also steadily, but slowly growing. COVID-19 patients account for 7.2 percent of the state’s total hospital census, with 658 Hoosiers hospitalized.

But among these increases in cases and hospitalizations, deaths have remained basically flat.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Tags

Indiana News IPBCovid-19rising casesIDOHLocal
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman