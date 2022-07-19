Indiana crosses 1.8 million cases, as new confirmed positives steadily rise

Indiana crossed 1.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding its most recent 100,000 new positives in a little more than two and a half months. Despite less reported testing, Indiana’s COVID-19 cases are steadily rising.

In January, the state averaged 11,470.7 new cases per day. As Indiana got away from the omicron surge, March dropped to 241.0 per day.

But cases have steadily grown week over week, with the weekly average ballooning to 1,691.4 cases per day. And those are just the confirmed positive cases reported to the Indiana Department of Health – the availability of at-home tests means a number of positives aren’t represented in this data.

Additionally, IDOH reports reinfections have steadily grown since May. Of the 6,170 total cases reported the first week of May, 13.3 percent were reinfections. The state reported 11,179 cases the week of July 4, and more than 20.4 percent were reinfections.

Hospitalizations are also steadily, but slowly growing. COVID-19 patients account for 7.2 percent of the state’s total hospital census, with 658 Hoosiers hospitalized.

But among these increases in cases and hospitalizations, deaths have remained basically flat.

