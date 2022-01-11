rising cases

-
There is a lot of evidence to suggest that omicron cases are less likely to result in hospitalizations. But while the individual risk of severe infection…
-
As cases of the omicron variant surge, Beacon Hospitals are reporting some of their highest COVID inpatient numbers in more than a year. Dr. Steven…
-
Indiana reports its first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron. Epidemiologists and hospitals sound the alarm as hospitalizations rise across the state.…
-
Newly reported COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana's K-12 schools are once again on the rise.Hoosier schools reported more than 1,419 new student…
-
Indiana University Health Hospitals are requesting help from the Indiana National Guard to fill treatment, administrative, and logistical needs, according…
-
Goshen Health officials say the COVID-19 situation at Goshen Hospital remains “critical.” Last week, officials said the hospital is in the midst of its…
-
Indiana House Republicans sign on to legislation to effectively ban vaccine mandates from businesses. Indiana reports a single-day total of more than…
-
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says the county’s COVID-19 situation has gotten significantly worse over the past three weeks.“Our county…
-
Goshen Hospital is currently experiencing its highest surge in COVID-19 patients since November of last year. According to a release from the hospital, 41…
-
Fulton County is now the third WVPE listener county in the “red” category on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracking map. Red indicates…