Indiana doctor takes step towards defamation lawsuit against Rokita

An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim is preparing to sue Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for defamation.

The young girl’s abortion became national news in the wake of an Ohio abortion ban taking effect. Rokita went on national television and threatened Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who had performed the procedure. He suggested, without evidence, that she failed to properly report the abortion and indicated he would seek to revoke her medical license.

Less than 24 hours later, multiple media outlets obtained copies of the report that showed Bernard had followed Indiana law. And a review by IU Health found that Bernard hadn’t violated any privacy rights.

Yet Rokita insisted his investigation would continue.

Now, Bernard’s attorney has sent a letter to Rokita indicating her intention to file a defamation suit against the attorney general.

In Indiana, if someone wants to sue the state or a government official, they must first file what’s known as a tort claim notice. This gives the state 90 days to investigate the claim and potentially settle before a lawsuit would move forward.

