WVPE invites you to curl up with a good book, a hot cup of coffee, and join us in our monthly book club: Books & Brew!Each month, hosts Shelli Harmon-Baker and Garrett Kaser will pick a new book to read through, with check-ins each week to break down the story, discuss what they liked and disliked, and what they think will happen next. Questions and comments from fellow book club members are encouraged, and they may even read your messages on the air! Thanks to Fables Books for offering a 20% discount on each month's book when you use the code "WVPE2027".Books & Brew: Wednesdays at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE and WVPE HD1. Full episodes will later be available as podcasts.Support for Books & Brew provided by Fables Books and Canelé Café in Goshen.
January's Book of the Month: The Continental Divide: Stories
The inaugural book for our Books & Brew book club is The Continental Divide: Stories by award winning author and Michiana local Bob Johnson.
A country woman makes a Sophie's Choice regarding her family's survival. A small town marshal hunts his own son for murder. A former football hero must face his role in a brutal locker room ritual. Ferocious and real, the fourteen tales in Bob Johnson's blistering debut The Continental Divide explore the undertow of violence and sin along the St. Lawrence Divide in northern Indiana, where men, women, and children struggle to find their way in the darkness...of the divide.
The Continental Divide may contain subject matter not suitable for all audiences.