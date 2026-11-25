The inaugural book for our Books & Brew book club is The Continental Divide: Stories by award winning author and Michiana local Bob Johnson.

A country woman makes a Sophie's Choice regarding her family's survival. A small town marshal hunts his own son for murder. A former football hero must face his role in a brutal locker room ritual. Ferocious and real, the fourteen tales in Bob Johnson's blistering debut The Continental Divide explore the undertow of violence and sin along the St. Lawrence Divide in northern Indiana, where men, women, and children struggle to find their way in the darkness...of the divide.

The Continental Divide may contain subject matter not suitable for all audiences.