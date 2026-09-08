Free Helmets, Bicycle Safety Rodeo, and Youth Bike Repairs

Bicycle Safety Rodeo & Youth Bike Repair Clinic

Attend a fun, hands-on Bicycle Safety Rodeo & Youth Bike Repair Clinic on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka.

Designed for youth ages 5–18, this FREE event will help children build confidence and learn important bicycle safety skills. Participants will rotate through hands-on safety stations, including helmet fitting, ABC bike safety checks, bicycle safety rules, and a simulated obstacle course.

The event will also feature free helmets, free bicycle safety flags installed on bikes, free minor repairs for youth bicycles, loaner bikes, safety education, prize raffles, and free Kona Ice for the first 200 participants. Three bicycles and family movie gift cards will also be raffled off during the event! See attached flyer or Facebook Event page for details.

Participants may bring their own bicycle or use a loaner bike. Pre-registration is encouraged but does not guarantee participation or reserve a place in line.

Come ride, learn, and have fun while helping your child develop skills that can keep them safer on the road and on the trail!

