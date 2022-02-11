© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness leaves state government

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Alec Gray
/

One of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s longest-tenured cabinet members is leaving state government.

Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness is stepping down after more than five years leading the agency. McGuinness is joining a new local government infrastructure management consultant company.

In a statement, Holcomb said McGuinness will leave a legacy that will have a long-lasting impact on Hoosiers. He cited projected completion of Interstate 69 from Evansville to Indianapolis, earlier than expected; the largest single investment in public transit in the state’s history, which incorporates rail projects in northwest Indiana; and creation of a program to beautify more than 60,000 acres of medians and roadsides along state highways.

McGuinness’s replacement is Mike Smith, a longtime deputy commissioner at the agency who’s also been INDOT’s chief operating officer since 2017. Smith’s first day in the new job is Monday.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Indiana News LocalIndiana Department of TransportationGov. Eric Holcomb
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith