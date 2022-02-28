Holcomb condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, will 'review' state ties

Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, in his words, the “tyranny” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

That statement came with an executive order that takes few concrete steps to sever Indiana’s ties with Russia.

Indiana will “review” state contracts with Russian-owned and affiliated businesses. It will “evaluate” investments into state retirement accounts involving the Russian ruble or Russian companies. And it will ask state universities to report Russian funding.

But beyond that, no actual action – at a time when other states are actively cutting off investments and ties to Russia.

Holcomb said Indiana will “standby” to assist with Ukrainian refugees if the U.S. takes them in.

The Indiana House adopted language last week that would bar Russian businesses from buying land in the state for one year. But Republicans blocked an amendment that would’ve directed state government to divest from Russian-controlled companies.

