Indiana University creates committee to lower its greenhouse gas emissions

Indiana University has created a committee to help reduce its greenhouse gas emissions across all its campuses.

University officials said IU has already lowered those emissions by about 38 percent in the past decade by making its buildings more energy efficient and no longer using coal.

Among other things, the new committee will look into how university buildings use energy and vehicles and explore renewable energy and other technology.

READ MORE: Science advocates, students want Indiana University to make a climate action plan

The committee is made up of nine faculty members — mostly in environmental and earth science fields — four students and four staff members.

Indiana University student groups in Bloomington have urged the college to create a climate task force and come up with a climate action plan for several months. IU is one of just three Big Ten universities that doesn’t have a plan to lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

Indiana Environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.