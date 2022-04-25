Holcomb appoints Indiana entrepreneur to IU’s Board of Trustees

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed an Indianapolis entrepreneur to the Indiana University Board of Trustees, IU officials said Friday.

Cathy Langham will replace James T. Morris, who is retiring from the board.

"Cathy Langham's incredible entrepreneurial spirit and drive speak volumes to fellow business owners in Indiana and beyond," Holcomb said in an emailed IU statement.

"Her visionary leadership will be an immense resource for the Board of Trustees as they build upon the world class student and faculty experience Indiana University has become known for and our great state depends on,” he said.

Langham, a businesswoman who founded the Langham Logistics company with her siblings, graduated from the IU Kelley School of Business.

"IU provided a foundation that helped me launch my career, and I'm honored by this opportunity to give back to my alma mater," Langham said, according to the statement.

"I will work with fellow trustees to build on IU's reputation as a global leader in education and research,” she said.

The governor appoints six of the nine members of IU’s board of trustees, including a student trustee. The others are elected by alumni.

In December, Holcomb appointed Cynthia Luchesse to the board to serve the remainder of trustee Melanie Walker’s term following her death in July.