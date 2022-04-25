IU police: 2 arrested on gun charges aren’t suspects in off-campus shootings

Indiana University police arrested two men on felony gun charges after a brief chase and car crash on campus, officials said Saturday.

Police say the men aren’t connected to either of two shootings that began off campus an hour earlier, which left four people injured including one critically.

But the officers were responding to a call from a person at the Briscoe Residence Center who believed at least one of the men was involved.

“The person stated that there was a vehicle driving around the circle drive shouting his name and that he thought that the vehicle had something to do with a shooting in Bloomington earlier,” division police chief Jill M. Lees said Saturday.

The call set in motion a series of events including a police chase, a car crash on campus, two arrests and multiple erroneous alerts sent by text and email. The alerts warned of possible shooters at large on campus and urged the public to shelter in place.

READ MORE: 4 hurt in Bloomington shootings, IU says threat 'no longer imminent'

According to Lees, officers arrived at Briscoe and received a description of the vehicle and its license plate number after talking to a security guard.

“A short time later, units located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled, and officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit where the vehicle crashed in a parking lot south of the Wells Library,” Lees said. “Three males ran from the scene.”

Soon after, IU issued its first notice about a “dangerous situation” on campus.

Alerts continued with increasingly dire warnings throughout the night.

Lees said officers quickly arrested one of the men and secured a gun he threw while fleeing. Soon after, they arrested a second person and discovered a second gun, Lees said.

IU Bloomington alert: Police are pursuing two suspects on campus involved in an earlier shooting off campus. Shelter in place and call 911 with any info. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) April 23, 2022

Police are still searching for the third person.

The two arrested men were identified as Travel Twine and Dayquion Anthony Marlin. Lees said both were interviewed and transported to the Monroe County Jail for processing.

They’re both charged with resisting law enforcement and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Lees said.

She said the two were also wanted on warrants from Marion County: Twine for battery with injury and domestic battery and Marlin for armed robbery.

It wasn’t clear if either man had an attorney.

Lees said neither of them had an affiliation with IU.

She didn’t identify the third person police were attempting to locate.

Downtown shootings

As IU authorities processed those arrests, investigators from the Bloomington Police Department were downtown surveying the aftermath of two shootings.

The first began shortly after 1 a.m. at the Kalao nightclub on North Walnut Street.

That’s where a shooter opened fire after an altercation with a 41-year-old man, police said Saturday after reviewing surveillance footage.

The 41-year-old and two others near him sustained gunshot injuries.

The three were hospitalized for injuries to the pelvis, thigh and upper thigh. One person was released later Saturday, according to the police.

“At this time, it is believed that there was only one shooter inside the nightclub. The suspect then ran out of the establishment and fled the area prior to the arrival of officers,” said Captain Ryan Pedigo of the Bloomington Police Department.

Pedigo said it wasn’t clear if a second shooting — nearby and within minutes of the first — was related to the altercation at the nightclub.

The only victim in the second shooting was in critical condition after being rushed to surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, officials said.

"It remains unknown if the shootings are related in any way. No arrests have been made in either investigation,” Pedigo said.

Management at the Kalao club said they were devastated by the shooting and would be implementing security measures going forward.

“We are devastated and shocked by the incidents that took place last night,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “We are just as shocked and saddened as the rest of the community.”

The post also said an influx of out-of-towners attending Bloomington’s annual Little 500 race made it “especially difficult to plan” for such events.