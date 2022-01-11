-
Bloomington police say a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room at the Indiana Memorial Union Monday night claimed to be armed with an AK-47 and…
-
Indiana University police announced just before 2 a.m. that an hours-long standoff at the Indiana Memorial Union ended without injury and with one person…
-
More than 1,500 graduate student workers at Indiana University’s main campus are formally requesting the school allow an election to form a labor union.…
-
Several local governments in Indiana have passed resolutions to formally show support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. It’s a pro-union bill…
-
A resettlement organization that helps refugees establish their lives in Indiana announced Bloomington was approved as a federally authorized resettlement…
-
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Idaho Vandals 56-14 in Bloomington Saturday night.IU improved to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play in what was the…
-
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
-
A Bloomington man has been charged with four crimes in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Antony Vo, 28, is accused of knowingly…
-
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Indiana Thursday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was near Bloomingdale,…
-
Indiana University said Thursday that in some fraternity and sorority houses, more than half of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19.However,…