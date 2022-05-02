© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

IU graduate student workers take strike to prospective students

By Elizabeth DeSantis
Published May 2, 2022
The strike began April 13.

The IU Graduate Workers Coalition gathered Friday in front of the IU Office of Admissions building to bring their strike to incoming students touring campus.

Friday was the last of the university's Red Carpet Days, offering tours and welcome materials to prospective students.

READ MORE: IU faculty to consider recognizing grad student union

"I would hope that the university would be supportive or, like, try to listen to them," said Thomas Miller, a prospective student visiting Friday.

"If you have a group of people who are working for you and telling you that they feel that they're being unfairly treated, I feel like you should address that."

Graduate workers offered pamphlets to prospective students and their parents and conducted "disorientation" tours to highlight landmarks built with tuition money.

Elizabeth DeSantis
