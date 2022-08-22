© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were killed in a weekend car crash.

School officials said Monday that two other football team members who were injured in the crash are out of intensive care but remain hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off a highway and struck a tree about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

Those killed were identified as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

Eubanks was a freshman linebacker, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back.

The Associated Press
