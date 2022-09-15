Marion GM plant to see $500M upgrade to help make electric vehicles

The Marion General Motors plant has been making car parts since 1956. It began by making the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. And, it was once the sole provider of head rests for all GM vehicles nationwide.

But Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh says he worried the company was announcing it was leaving this year.

“When they called me and said they wanted to have a meeting with me on a Friday at 3 o’clock, I also thought, ‘Oh, here we go.’”

Instead, there’s a renovation and expansion coming. Alumbaugh praised employees’ productivity and efficiency for GM remaining in Marion.

For $491 million, GM will install two new press lines, upgrade metal presses and dies, and create an addition to help stamp both steel and aluminum for current and future vehicle lines.

GM has a goal of producing one million EV cars and trucks by 2025.

Read More: Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption

Marion employs about 750 workers and the investment creates no new jobs. Governor Eric Holcomb, instead, sees it as a generational move.

“There will be children of [UAW] Local 977 workers here that follow in their Mom or Dad’s footsteps here. That’s how important today is.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is set to give GM up to $12 million in tax credits for the planned changes and more incentives in training grants and “Manufacturing Readiness Grants” to retain jobs in Marion.