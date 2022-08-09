Gov. Whitmer tests positive for coronavirus

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

In an emailed statement Monday night, Whitmer said she had received the test results that evening.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted," Whitmer said.

She said she had tested negative for the virus earlier in the day, and that her close contacts on Monday would be notified.

Whitmer said she would work remotely.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus," she said. "I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted."

Whitmer's husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, came down with the virus in January. Whitmer tested negative and said she stayed in a separate area of her home during that time.

President Joe Biden finished his isolation Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 30.

Daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan trended upward last month, but much slower than in previous surges, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A new, more infectious subvariant of the virus has been driving that increase, but deaths from COVID-19 have been climbing more slowly as vaccines and treatments have become more prevalent.

