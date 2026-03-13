Michiana Matters EP - 10 Week of 3/9/26
This week on Michiana Matters...
An incident at PHM sparks response from the NAACP, lots of local government in-fighting-one incident that resulted in an arrest. Also, a home-based business in Granger is causing concern for some neighbors and a completed overpass is making things easier for drivers. Plus, we talk about the tragic tornado that touched down without warning and its aftermath. On a positive note, we discuss the science of gratitude.
Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.