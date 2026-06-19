Michiana Matters EP - 22 Week of 6/15/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

We tell you how many tornadoes the National Weather Service says hit our area, a huge company is violating air permits and a story about something you don't usually see and the bypass. Plus, we talk about Juneteenth celebrations, the latest about an unlicensed Goshen daycare that had over 80 kids in their care, a Michiana hospital that is closing for good and Indiana state news too.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.