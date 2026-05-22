Michiana Matters EP - 18 Week of 5/18/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

a familiar face wins a caucus and joins the South Bend Common Council, a Portage Manor update, a technicality delays work on an Elkhart pedestrian bridge and a student is suing a bus driver who was allegedly drunk while transporting kids. Plus, Elkhart broke ground on a 51 million dollar overpass project, more ICE protests and in state news the deadline for the Bears stadium move is coming soon

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.