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Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP - 18 Week of 5/18/26

By Shelli Harmon-Baker,
Michael GallenbergerJeff Parrott Mike Murrell
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
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This week on Michiana Matters...
a familiar face wins a caucus and joins the South Bend Common Council, a Portage Manor update, a technicality delays work on an Elkhart pedestrian bridge and a student is suing a bus driver who was allegedly drunk while transporting kids. Plus, Elkhart broke ground on a 51 million dollar overpass project, more ICE protests and in state news the deadline for the Bears stadium move is coming soon

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Michiana Matters
Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with five dogs and a noisy parakeet in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
See stories by Shelli Harmon-Baker
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell
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