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Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP - 21 Week of 6/8/26

By Shelli Harmon-Baker,
Jeff Parrott Michael GallenbergerMike Waterhouse
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
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This week on Michiana Matters...

For this Michiana Matters, we discuss the consolidation of Elkhart Community Schools and some of the added challenges, affordable new housing coming to South Bend, the latest on South Bend's efforts concerning reparatory justice and the Lafayette building fire. Also, the ongoing saga with the Cass County Prosecutor's office, 86 children found in an illegal daycare in a Goshen home and the Big Boy locomotive came to the area and our own train enthusiast gives an account of the visit.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Michiana Matters
Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with five dogs and a noisy parakeet in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
See stories by Shelli Harmon-Baker
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Mike Waterhouse
Mike joined WVPE in January of 2025. Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana he has spent the last 13 years working around the Michiana area at other radio broadcasting companies mainly behind the scenes. When he's not in the office you can usually find Mike at home blaring music from his office, yelling obscenities over the internet at strangers on his trusty Xbox or simply enjoying his time at home with his lovely wife Tracy and their little zoo of 4 cats and 2 dogs.
See stories by Mike Waterhouse
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