Michiana Matters EP - 21 Week of 6/8/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

For this Michiana Matters, we discuss the consolidation of Elkhart Community Schools and some of the added challenges, affordable new housing coming to South Bend, the latest on South Bend's efforts concerning reparatory justice and the Lafayette building fire. Also, the ongoing saga with the Cass County Prosecutor's office, 86 children found in an illegal daycare in a Goshen home and the Big Boy locomotive came to the area and our own train enthusiast gives an account of the visit.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.