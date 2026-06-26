Michiana Matters EP - 23 Week of 6/22/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

Some St. Joseph County Council members ask Amazon to give back some of its tax breaks, the South Bend Common Council appeals a judge’s police tapes ruling and a new Pollinator Playpath opens at Corson Riverwoods County Park. Also, a Goshen organization pauses programs in an attempt to stabilize operations, a freight train derailment disrupts South Shore service and we discuss the cost of a Fourth of July cookout.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.