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Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP - 23 Week of 6/22/26

By Jeff Parrott ,
Michael GallenbergerMike Waterhouse
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
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This week on Michiana Matters...

Some St. Joseph County Council members ask Amazon to give back some of its tax breaks, the South Bend Common Council appeals a judge’s police tapes ruling and a new Pollinator Playpath opens at Corson Riverwoods County Park. Also, a Goshen organization pauses programs in an attempt to stabilize operations, a freight train derailment disrupts South Shore service and we discuss the cost of a Fourth of July cookout.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Michiana Matters
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Mike Waterhouse
Mike joined WVPE in January of 2025. Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana he has spent the last 13 years working around the Michiana area at other radio broadcasting companies mainly behind the scenes. When he's not in the office you can usually find Mike at home blaring music from his office, yelling obscenities over the internet at strangers on his trusty Xbox or simply enjoying his time at home with his lovely wife Tracy and their little zoo of 4 cats and 2 dogs.
See stories by Mike Waterhouse
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