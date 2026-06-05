Michiana Matters EP - 20 Week of 6/1/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

We're all back together for Michiana Matters as Shelli returns from vacation and we discuss the latest on the South Bend Police tapes case, updates to Ullery Park and Amazon touting its jobs.

Plus, from Michigan, updated security on Silver Beach, a new budget for Benton Harbor and where the money will be spent from the Berrien County opioid settlement. Also, more data centers-more problems, a Portage Manor update and Michael Gallenberger's train stories.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.