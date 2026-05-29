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Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP - 19 Week of 5/25/26

By Michael Gallenberger,
Jeff Parrott Mike Murrell
Published May 29, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
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This week on Michiana Matters...

A judge in the 14-year-old South Bend Police Tapes Case rules in favor of officers, former Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz discusses his recent resignation, a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a hospital shooting and a judge denies South Bend Chocolate Company’s injunction request. Plus, Dowagiac residents sue over data center noise, Transpo proposes service cuts and Elkhart County plans to study traffic issues.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Michiana Matters
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell
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