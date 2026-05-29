Michiana Matters EP - 19 Week of 5/25/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

A judge in the 14-year-old South Bend Police Tapes Case rules in favor of officers, former Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz discusses his recent resignation, a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a hospital shooting and a judge denies South Bend Chocolate Company’s injunction request. Plus, Dowagiac residents sue over data center noise, Transpo proposes service cuts and Elkhart County plans to study traffic issues.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.