Michiana Matters EP - 12 Week of 3/30/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

Those who Dyngus won't be doing so at the West Side Democratic Club this year, St. Joseph County Humane Society funding update, and sewer art. Also, St. Joseph County gets hacked, South Bend Schools discuss discipline disparities and birds! Plus, People sound off to the IURC about their power bills, Da Bears update, No Kings and Michael Gallenberger excitedly heads out on the new South Shore line.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.