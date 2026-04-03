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Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP - 12 Week of 3/30/26

By Shelli Harmon-Baker,
Mike MurrellMichael GallenbergerJeff Parrott
Published April 3, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
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This week on Michiana Matters...

Those who Dyngus won't be doing so at the West Side Democratic Club this year, St. Joseph County Humane Society funding update, and sewer art. Also, St. Joseph County gets hacked, South Bend Schools discuss discipline disparities and birds! Plus, People sound off to the IURC about their power bills, Da Bears update, No Kings and Michael Gallenberger excitedly heads out on the new South Shore line.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Michiana Matters
Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with five dogs and a noisy parakeet in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
See stories by Shelli Harmon-Baker
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott
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