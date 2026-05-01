Michiana Matters EP - 15 Week of 4/27/26

This week on Michiana Matters...

Jeff has updates on Portage Manor, sound limits for data centers, a man who wants to sell guns from his Granger home and Rogers vs. Schmutzler. Mike discusses ICE in Berrien County, a flooding problem that has been going on for years in Elkhart county and in-school dental visits for Elkhart kids gets an award. Michael has the latest state news, the Goshen DORA, a train story (of course) and construction in Middlebury. Oh! Be sure to hear when Jeff stubbornly believes he is right about a pronunciation, when again, he is wrong.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.