Advocates For Hoosier Women Outline Their Priorities For Upcoming Legislative Session

By Justin Hicks 59 seconds ago

Women4Change Indiana executive director Rima Shahid. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)Credit (Brandon Smith/IPB News)Edit | Remove

Advocates for Hoosier women say the effects of COVID-19 make it more apparent the state should pass a law requiring paid family leave – and that’s one of several issues they hope state lawmakers discuss when the legislative session begins in January.

Women4Change Indiana advocates for policies that benefit women in the state. In the upcoming session, it hopes to see laws enacted that provide affordable child care, require paid family leave policies, and ban employers from asking job applicants about their previous salary history.

The group also wants to finally push through a bill that provides accommodations for pregnant workers.

Rima Shahid is the executive director of Women4Change Indiana. She said right now, without a statewide paid family leave policy, many women are leaving jobs to care for their children while schools are closed. 

“The rate that the women are dropping out of the workforce is alarming,” she said. “And, for a lot of these women, they’re not going to be able to go back into work.”

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research gives Indiana policies a D on employment and earnings and an F on work and family issues.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags: 
Women
Indiana
Covid-19
Legislature
Local
Women4Change

Related Content

Indiana Closing In On 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 16 hours ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana reported more than 6,000 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths Sunday, both down from the previous day. Nearly 6,700 people were added to the cases confirmed through testing at state or private labs, the Department of Health said.  The number was down 14% from Saturday’s reported total. Indiana is getting close to 6,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications. The health department said 21% of intensive care beds were available along with 70% of ventilators.

Mueller: "Never Too Late For Us To Get This Right." St. Joe Co. & SB Leaders Provide COVID-19 Update

By Diane Daniels Dec 4, 2020
Facebook Live

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror and the December holidays loom large, South Bend Mayor James Mueller says, "It's not inevitable we will have a medical catastrophe." But he reminds area residents that he believes there is "no margin for error." 

"These are gonna be dark days in the winter," he acknowledges as fears continue that more holidays will mean more spikes in local COVID-19 cases. 