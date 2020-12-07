Advocates For Hoosier Women Outline Their Priorities For Upcoming Legislative Session

Women4Change Indiana executive director Rima Shahid. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)Credit (Brandon Smith/IPB News)Edit | Remove

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Advocates for Hoosier women say the effects of COVID-19 make it more apparent the state should pass a law requiring paid family leave – and that’s one of several issues they hope state lawmakers discuss when the legislative session begins in January.

Women4Change Indiana advocates for policies that benefit women in the state. In the upcoming session, it hopes to see laws enacted that provide affordable child care, require paid family leave policies, and ban employers from asking job applicants about their previous salary history.

The group also wants to finally push through a bill that provides accommodations for pregnant workers.

Rima Shahid is the executive director of Women4Change Indiana. She said right now, without a statewide paid family leave policy, many women are leaving jobs to care for their children while schools are closed.

“The rate that the women are dropping out of the workforce is alarming,” she said. “And, for a lot of these women, they’re not going to be able to go back into work.”

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research gives Indiana policies a D on employment and earnings and an F on work and family issues.

