AFL-CIO President Visits Central Indiana GM Facility, UAW Members

By Samantha Horton 2 hours ago

UAW members picket outside one of the GM Fort Wayne Assembly gates.
Credit Samantha Horton/IPB News

The president of the AFL-CIO visited striking auto workers from a central Indiana General Motors facility Tuesday afternoon. The stop comes as contract negotiations continue.

United Auto Workers officials released a statement Tuesday saying a contract proposal from GM failed to meet union member’s “demands or needs.”

While union leaders say they’re awaiting a response to their counter-proposal, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka spoke with UAW workers in Bedford. The AFL-CIO consists of 55 unions, including the United Auto Workers. UAW Local 440 President Kevin Hutchinson says Trumka’s visit with workers from the GM Bedford casting facility was an honor.

“His message was to them was the members of the AFL-CIO have our backs; they’re supporting us,” Hutchinson says. “And his message to them was one day longer, one day stronger.”

Hutchinson says even if negotiations improve between the union and GM, it will still take a while for the strike to end.

“Right now the way everything is set up, if they were to call me today and say be in Detroit on Saturday, it would probably be two weeks before our members went back to work,” he says.

The UAW strike against GM is now in its third week and affects thousands of Hoosier workers throughout the state.

Contact Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

UAW Strike Forces GM To Close Mexican Pickup Truck Factory

By Associated Press & Tom Krisher & Mike Householder 20 hours ago
Paul Sancya/AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — A strike by the United Auto Workers union has caused a parts shortage, forcing General Motors to shut down its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico.

National UAW Strike Against GM Continues Into Third Week Including Four Indiana Facilities

By Samantha Horton Sep 30, 2019
Samantha Horton/IPB News

United Auto Workers at General Motor facilities across Indiana continue to walk picket lines. No new contract agreement appears to have been struck yet.

As the national union leadership and automotive company officials negotiate a variety of contract topics including healthcare costs and higher wages, the use of temporary workers continues to be one of the top discussion points.

GM Reverses Course, Says Strikers Will Keep Health Coverage

By Associated Press Sep 27, 2019
Tony Dejak/AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors now says striking workers will get company-paid health insurance, nine days after saying coverage would be cut off.

The company says in an email to the United Auto Workers union that it will keep benefits in place due to significant confusion among members. The letter says employee health and well-being are GM's top priorities.

Workers howled and politicians criticized GM after the company said it would end benefits the day after the strike began Sept. 16.

Other Unions Join UAW Strike Outside GM Facilities

By Samantha Horton Sep 24, 2019
Samantha Horton/IPB News

Unions across the state are showing solidarity with the United Automobile Workers, joining the picket lines in support, as the strike against General Motors goes into its second week.

Leslie Lizarraga is a teacher in Fort Wayne. She held a UAW sign outside the Fort Wayne Assembly plant Saturday. She says the teachers union came out to show its support for increased wages, an issue Indiana teachers are also pushing for in their profession.

“We all have to be solid together in order to support all of us, not one of us, as a group,” says Leslie Lizarraga.

Economist: UAW Strike Critical Test For Union, But With Long Term Effects For Economy

By Samantha Horton Sep 18, 2019
Samantha Horton/IPB News

An Indiana economist says the United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors comes at a pivotal moment for the union. 

The UAW lost about 35,000 members across the country last year. National leaders of the union say they called a strike to fight for a four-year contract that would give union workers higher wages and additional job protections at a time when the manufacturing industry is seeing reduced growth.

Ball State economist Michael Hicks says the union’s new contract with automakers will be a critical test for the UAW to show its value and maintain members.