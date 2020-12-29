Appeals Court Orders New Trial In South Bend Boy's Slaying

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a South Bend man should receive a new trial on a murder charge for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed a 2-year-old boy. The appeals panel ruled 2-1 last week that 22-year-old Tyre Bradbury should have his conviction thrown out because his attorneys were ineffective. Bradbury is serving a 60-year sentence after being convicted as an accomplice in the April 2014 death of 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. as he played outside blocks away from a gang fight. The accused shooter, Robert Griffin, also was convicted of murder.