Billy Joel Concert At Notre Dame Rescheduled To 2021

Notre Dame has announced that the Billy Joel concert originally scheduled for next month at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled. The new date is June 26, 2021. Ticket refunds will be available.

Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled from June 20 to June 26, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend next year. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.