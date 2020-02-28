Buttigieg Resumes Campaigning In S.C. After Getting A Cold

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has resumed his whirlwind schedule after taking a half-day to rest after getting hit with a bad cold.

Buttigieg appeared Thursday at a panel discussion with black leaders in Greenville, South Carolina, about racial health care disparities.

He drew laughs when he said after coughing, “Excuse me, I've had my own health moment.”

He is still a bit hoarse. But with a bit more color in his cheeks than the day before, Buttigieg is starting the windup to Saturday's South Carolina primary.

The contest is an important test of his strength in attracting black voters.