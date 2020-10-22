Buttigieg Speaks On "Bridging The Divide"

As part of its Bridging the Divide series, the University of Notre Dame hosted a Q&A session Wednesday night between Notre Dame alum and senior NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg was a Democratic presidential candidate until he withdrew from the race on March 1, 2020, following some of the early caucuses and primaries.

Buttigieg said America’s political, social, and international trust has been destroyed in the past century. He said our nation’s response to the pandemic, climate change and racial and economic justice depends on our ability to rebuild that trust.

When asked how to bridge the gap between parties, Buttigieg stressed the role local communities play in trust building and communication.

“We need to create more shared experiences that aren’t sorted according to politics. This is one of the reasons why cities and towns are so important-- spaces that bring people together from radically different backgrounds,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also said the government has to be willing to listen to the scientific community’s advice on COVID-19 and climate change, even if it entails short-term inconvenience. He said the election is a tipping point that could allow the political space to bring people together.

Editor's Note: The University of Notre Dame is among WVPE's financial supporters.