COVID-19 Update / Sexual Assault on Campus

Today we talk about how incidents of sexual violence are reported and handled on college campuses.

We also get an update on COVID-19 booster shots, and tips on staying safe during the holidays.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Shandy Dearth

Director of the Center for Public Health Practice, Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Stephannie Gambill

Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, Indiana State University

Katherine Shr

President of the Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority, IUPUI