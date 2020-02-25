Dylann Roof Complains About Treatment By Indiana Prison Staff

By Associated Press 20 seconds ago

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told a federal judge Wednesday that he will not present evidence or witnesses in the penalty phase of his trial. Roof (pictured in 2015) faces the death penalty.
Credit Chuck Burton / AP

  

WASHINGTON (AP) — White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he’s been verbally harassed and abused without cause” and “treated disproportionately harsh."

The 25-year-old Roof killed nine black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

He told the AP that staff at a federal prison in Indiana feel justified in their conduct “since I am hated by the general public.”

A person familiar with the matter would say only that Roof had been on a hunger strike but is no longer on one. 

