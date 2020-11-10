Eli Lilly Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

By Samantha Horton 34 minutes ago

The Food and Drug Administration gave Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody drug Monday.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization to Eli Lilly for its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab.

The Indianapolis-based company will be able to provide the treatment to mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are 12 years and older and at high risk of it progressing to a more severe case and/or hospitalization.

Last month the U.S. government agreed to initially purchase 300,000 doses of the antibody therapy to distribute across the country pending FDA approval.

According to Lilly, those who receive one of the treatments purchased through the federal program will face no out-of-pocket expenses for the drug but could still have to pay fees from health care providers – something that could cost the patient hundreds of dollars.

Manufacturing of bamlanivimab has been ongoing while the pharmaceutical company conducted trials of the drug with an expected 1 million doses of the antibody to be ready by the end of this year.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

Tags: 
Lilly
FDA
emergency authorization
Covid-19
antibody
drug
Local
Indiana
Eli Lilly

Related Content

Eli Lilly Announces World's First Potential COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Study

By Samantha Horton Jun 3, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Eli Lilly and Company has begun what it calls the first study in the world for a potential COVID-19 antibody treatment for humans.

In phase one of the study, hospitalized COVID-19 patients are being dosed at medical facilities to closely track safety and response to the treatment, with initial results expected in about one month.