Elkhart-based EQ United establishes new operations in Cassopolis

Elkhart-based manufacturing and logistics company EQ United is establishing new operations in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The company – previously known as Days Corporation – was founded in Elkhart in 1914 and has two divisions: one for distribution and logistics, and another for manufacturing recreational vehicle and trailer components.

The company has three campuses in Indiana, but it plans to consolidate its manufacturing operations – EQ Systems – into one facility in Cassopolis.

According to a news release, the new facility will house office space, retail and installation space and additional manufacturing areas. The company says the facility will increase its ability to produce components it’s currently purchasing from vendors in Minnesota and Canada.

“We are striving for more in-house manufacturing and currently we are working on doubling our cylinder manufacturing and producing wire harnesses for many outside markets,” EQ United CFO Nick Carpenter said in a release.

The project is expected to generate $6.2 million dollars in investment and up to 175 new jobs. It’s supported by a $350,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

