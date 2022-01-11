-
Elkhart-based manufacturing and logistics company EQ United is establishing new operations in Cassopolis, Michigan. The company – previously known as Days…
-
On June 24th, the Michigan Senate passed a resolution recognizing July 2021 as Dark Sky Awareness Month. It’s meant to show support for the state’s dark…
-
The latest WVPE Photo of the Week takes us back to Monday, Nov. 9th. If you are on any kind of social media, you no doubt saw plenty of sunrise photos…
-
The Cassopolis school board voted to censure member Sue Horstmann at their meeting Monday for making what the board deemed were inappropriate Facebook…