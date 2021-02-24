Elkhart Community Schools Will Return Some Students To Full-Time In-Person Learning

Elkhart Community Schools students who have been learning on a hybrid plan will soon be able to return to fully in-person classes.

According to information released by the school system, K-6 students will go back to in-person classes starting Monday, March 8. Students in grades 7-12 will follow on Monday, March 15.

Both groups will attend class Monday to Thursday, with Friday as a district-wide e-learning day. Starting March 15, students at the Elkhart Area Career Center will be able to return to a five-day week of in-person classes.

Students who chose a virtual learning option will be able to continue with online classes. The district says any changes between virtual and hybrid learning plans will be handled individually.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

