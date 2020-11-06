Elkhart County Health Officer Releases COVID-19 Benchmarks As The County Sees A Record High In Cases

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago

The dashboard showing Elkhart County COVID-19 data available through Nov. 4th on the Indiana State Dept. of Health website.
Credit ISDH

NEW: Just hours after the Elkhart County Health Officer came out with benchmarks to get the county's COVID-19 outbreak under control, the county sees a new all-time high in daily cases. On Nov. 5th Elkhart County reported 263 new cases, the most ever since the start of the pandemic. 

ORIGINAL POST:  

Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz, has released new information about where the county's COVID-19 numbers need to be to get the county out of the "orange" category (meaning medium to high community transmission) and into the "blue" category which indicates the least amount of spread.

(You can read a portion of her statement below.)

Here are the goals we need to reach to get the county in the “blue” guideline so we can reach minimal

community spread and go about our business: The number of new cases per 100,000 residents should be less than 10. Elkhart County is currently at 441/100,000 residents. The 7-day all tests positivity rate should be less than 5%, and we are currently at 11.13%.

