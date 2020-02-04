Employee Addiction Recovery Program Now Available To Indiana Companies

Indiana employers that want to help employees with addiction now have access to new tools and support through a federally recognized assistance program.

Indiana Workforce Recovery has partnered with mental health and addiction service provider Centerstone to bring the Workforce Investment Program to the state.

The program provides consultation and treatment plans for companies. Indiana Workforce Recovery Director Mike Thibideau says this is game changing for Indiana businesses.

“We know that today’s employer wants to support their employees, but they have to do so while in compliance with extensive state and federal regulations, and maintaining the safety and health of their workplace,” Thibideau says. “Through a mixture of compliance and compassion, we believe this program will deliver strong results for any company who participates.”

Businesses that go through the program will be in compliance with Indiana’s substance use and treatment law which provides some liability protections for participating employers.

Contact Darian at dbenson@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @helloimdarian.

