Goshen Health May Have First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses As Early As Next Week

Goshen Health has provided its weekly update on the COVID-19 crisis. This week the hospital's ICU is still full causing surgeries to be cancelled. However, Goshen Health is hopeful to soon have some doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.





(You can read the release below.)

GOSHEN, Ind., December 7, 2020 – The number of patients on the COVID-19 unit of Goshen Hospital is currently at 42. The intensive care unit is full, so surgeries at the hospital are still being cancelled.

“We are looking forward to having the first supply of vaccine available as soon as next week. Beginning to vaccinate people is one of the most critical efforts we’ve been waiting for that will save lives and reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized. We appreciate everyone who follows the guidelines of wearing masks, physical distancing, hand washing and social distancing. You are making a difference in this pandemic,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “I particularly appreciate our business and community leaders who are supporting our community’s mask mandate. This part of Elkhart County’s safety plan goes a long way toward supporting our local economy.”

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of December 30, going back to March 11.

Testing:

23,433 tests completed

3,794 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 16.5%)

19,173 negative test results

307 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:

604 hospital admissions

562 hospital discharges

60 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.