Goshen Health May Have First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses As Early As Next Week

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Image provided by Goshen Health

Goshen Health has provided its weekly update on the COVID-19 crisis. This week the hospital's ICU is still full causing surgeries to be cancelled. However, Goshen Health is hopeful to soon have some doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 


(You can read the release below.) 

GOSHEN, Ind., December 7, 2020 – The number of patients on the COVID-19 unit of Goshen Hospital is currently at 42. The intensive care unit is full, so surgeries at the hospital are still being cancelled.

“We are looking forward to having the first supply of vaccine available as soon as next week. Beginning to vaccinate people is one of the most critical efforts we’ve been waiting for that will save lives and reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized. We appreciate everyone who follows the guidelines of wearing masks, physical distancing, hand washing and social distancing. You are making a difference in this pandemic,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “I particularly appreciate our business and community leaders who are supporting our community’s mask mandate. This part of Elkhart County’s safety plan goes a long way toward supporting our local economy.”

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of December 30, going back to March 11.

Testing:
23,433 tests completed
3,794 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 16.5%)
19,173 negative test results
307 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:
604 hospital admissions
562 hospital discharges
60 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.

Tags: 
Goshen Health
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Indiana Closing In On 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 22 hours ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana reported more than 6,000 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths Sunday, both down from the previous day. Nearly 6,700 people were added to the cases confirmed through testing at state or private labs, the Department of Health said.  The number was down 14% from Saturday’s reported total. Indiana is getting close to 6,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications. The health department said 21% of intensive care beds were available along with 70% of ventilators.

Elkhart, Goshen And Nappanee Mayors Band Together To Support County COVID-19 Protocols

By Dec 4, 2020

Three Elkhart County cities have committed to enforcing the county’s COVID-19 protocols. The mayors of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee will each bring an ordinance to their city councils next week.

The ordinances will recognize and support the county health department’s COVID-19 orders, which limit gathering sizes and mandate face masks, among other things. They will also support the County Commissioners’ ordinance that establishes fines for violating those health orders.