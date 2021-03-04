Goshen Schools Announce Return To In-Person Class Five Days A Week In Grades 6-12 On Mar. 15

Goshen Community Schools has announced plans for a return to in-person learning Monday through Friday for students in 6th-12th grade starting March 15.

(You can read more from the school's release below.)

The COVID-19 pandemic for Elkhart County has been steadily improving over the last several weeks. The number of positive cases is decreasing, and the number of hospitalizations due to COVID are also down. https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm Because of the improving numbers in Elkhart County, and the successful mitigation efforts in our schools, GCS will move from Course III for students in grades 6-12 to Course II, starting on Monday, March 15, 2021. In Course II, students in grades 6-12 attend school on a regular Monday-Friday schedule while continuing to wear masks, maintain six feet of physical distance whenever possible, and wash their hands/use hand sanitizer frequently. GCS will again implement one late start day per week for the students in grades 6-12 only. The late start day will now be on Wednesday, NOT Monday, as it was in previous years. Start time for late start days will be 9:15 a.m. for GHS and GMS. GHS and GMS RedHawks Online Academy students will continue with virtual learning. This schedule will be in place only for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Students at GOA and Merit Learning Center will continue with their same schedule of in-school instruction. Parents of elementary students attending in-person school, you may plan on the likelihood that your students will continue in Course III for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. Elementary students have in-school learning Monday-Friday from 7:50 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and virtual learning for Art, Music, P.E., and World Language in the afternoon. **Students in elementary school will NOT have a late start day. Elementary RedHawks Online Academy students will continue with virtual learning. The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic still presents a risk. Please continue all safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer, maintaining six feet of physical distance from others, and keeping your social “bubble” small. If we continue to make the effort to stay safe and protect others, we can finish the rest of this school year together. If you have questions or concerns about any of this information, you may call the GCS Central Office at 574-533-8631.