Hoosiers Invited To Testify With Citizens Redistricting Commission

The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission will collect testimony on the state’s current voting districts, and what Hoosiers would like to see in new districts.

Public meetings will be held in every congressional district through the end of March. Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana, and a leader for ALL IN for Democracy, said the intent is “to show the public and the legislature” alternatives to the way districts have been drawn.

“We need a process where people who aren’t going to be running the districts are not in charge of them and the process needs to be done with transparency,” Vaughn said.

A virtual town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24 for the residents of the 7th Congressional District.

Registration for the 7th Congressional District meeting and a schedule of upcoming hearings is available here.

After the 2020 census data is released later this year, state legislators will draw and adopt new districts that will be used for the next decade.

The public testimony will be included in a report to the Indiana General Assembly and will set the parameters for a public mapping competition for a statewide map of community-focused districts.